Cirexx Int’l posts COVID-19 update

Santa Clara, California-headquartered Cirexx International has released a statement penned by President and CEO Philipp Menges concerning status of operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Menges explained that in the past several weeks, Cirexx’s strategic operational measures have included maintaining ample staff and high-tech equipment and working closely with its supply chain to ensure necessary raw materials and consumables. The company is “well-stocked” with a significant number of hard to obtain raw materials, including rigid and flexible dielectric/copper combinations from manufacturers such as Rogers, Dupont, Isola, Panasonic and Arlon to meet critical existing and new requirements that are necessary for quick-turn during the current health crisis.