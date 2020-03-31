© Orbit One

Orbit One updates machine park with new selective soldering machine

Swedish EMS provider, Orbit One, has invested in a new ERSA selective soldering machine for the production unit in Ronneby, Sweden.

It is a completely new generation selective soldering machine with impressive capacity and flexibility, as explained by Per-Ola Johansson, Manager Engineering. “This is not just an investment in a selective soldering machine; it is an investment in our overall efficiency. The new selective soldering machine provides us with advantages on more or less every level. It is three times as fast as the previous equipment and is very flexible. Programming is quick and simple, which is a big advantage when, for example, the customer requirements change,” Johansson says in a press release. He continues explaining that traceability is also improved with the new investment. The machine scans each individual PCBA’s serial number and films the entire process. “If an error were to arise, we can simply scan the serial number again and then go back and trace the error in the video. The self-cleaning nozzles are another important feature that save time and contribute to a better work environment and a more sustainable production process,” Per-Ola Johansson concludes.