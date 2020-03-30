© abb

ABB adding jobs, new distribution center in Arizona

ABB has announced the creation of a new distribution center in Phoenix, in a move that will bring the company closer to Western U.S. distributors, contractors, industrial customers, and retailers.

The 400,000 sq. ft. building will serve as the distribution center for the company’s Electrification Installation Products business (formerly, Thomas & Betts), allowing for accelerated service and delivery times for its range of 2,000 electrical products sold under brands such as T&B Liquidtight Fittings, Ty-Rap, Elastimold and Blackburn/Color Keyed products. Following building upgrades, full operations are expected to commence during the third quarter of 2020, and staffing of approximately 100 new positions is underway, a press release read. ABB Head of U.S. Distribution Ken Shotts said, “This new distribution center in Phoenix brings us closer to customers on the western part of the U.S., allowing us to deliver to contractors and industrial builders the products they need, when they need them. We are excited to grow in Phoenix as we work on serving our customers better every day.” “Our new facility in Arizona represents an important milestone in the expansion of our logistics capabilities,” said Christy Tilton, head of Sales for U.S ABB Installation Products. “We are committed to exceeding the expectations of our customers and channel partners.”