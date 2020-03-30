© Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime.com

8% growth in 2019 drives tenth consecutive year of EDA growth

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance Market Statistics Service (MSS) says that the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 2.2% for Q4 2019 to USD 2626.3 million, compared to USD 2570.1 million in Q4 2018.