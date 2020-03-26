© Tesla via Youtube

Tesla to reopen NY plant to make ventilators

Tesla has joined industry efforts to shift production from autos and other non-healthcare related components to much needed supplies that support the domestic battle against rising numbers of coronavirus victims and the need for testing.

On Tuesday, Musk took to Twitter, saying, “Giga New York will reopen for ventilator production as soon as humanly possible. We will do anything in our power to help the citizens of New York.” Late last week, Medtronic Plc issued a Tweet saying, “Addressing COVID-19 is a group effort. We are grateful for the discussion with @ElonMusk and @Tesla as we work across industries to solve problems and get patients and hospitals the tools they need to continue saving lives. We’re all in this together.” Yesterday, Medtronic CEO Omar Ishrak announced on CNBC that the medical device maker has already begun working with Tesla and on the “fast track” to start production of ventilators at the automaker’s Fremont location. Reports of automakers and other companies, both large and small, heeding the call from governments around the world have blanketed the news in recent days. From respirators to ventilators to test kits, manufacturers have begun leveraging their supplies of components and other products to create joint efforts with other makers to expedite supplies to needed regions, in the U.S. and abroad. Last Friday, Musk purchased an oversupply of 1255 FDA-approved ResMed, Philips & Medtronic ventilators and airshipped them to Los Angeles, which California Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed in a press conference on Wednesday.