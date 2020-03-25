© Akasol Electronics Production | March 25, 2020
Serial production & prototype construction continues at Akasol
Akasol says it will maintain its serial production as well as prototype and sample construction for the time being, despite the current crisis related to COVID-19; but with stricter precautions related to health and safety.
Even though some of the company’s serial customers have set up breaks, and even paused production, due to the current developments surrounding COVID-19, Akasol anticipates a considerable catch-up effect after the crisis. “Despite the interruptions in production at our customers' plants, the quantities announced for 2020 have not yet been revised so far but have for the most part been confirmed. Against this background, we have decided for the time being to maintain serial production as well as prototype and sample construction and to pre-produce our battery systems and necessary accessories in the coming weeks in order to be able to deliver these products quickly after customer plants have restarted,” says Sven Schulz, CEO of Akasol, in a press release. “By maintaining serial production under increased health safety precautions as well as strict hygiene regulations, we can initially continue to guarantee employment at the Company's production sites,” adds CFO Carsten Bovenschen. Akasol currently assumes that the customer plant closures will continue until the end of April. However, not all customer plants are currently closed. In particular, a large plant of a major serial customer in Poland is still open, where the company continues to supply battery systems.
