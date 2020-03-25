© GPV

Italian restrictions creates uncertainties for GPV’s Swiss factory

As of the March 23, GPV’s production site in Mendrisio is unable to operate due to further restrictions imposed by the Italian government as well as from the government of the canton Ticino in Switzerland in an attempt to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The majority of the employees at GPV Electronics in Mendrisio live in Italy, where the government has declared a complete curfew including the entire private sector. However, GPV’s operations in Switzerland is an important supplier of electronics to the medical industry. Therefore, the production site is allowed to operate with a limited capacity only serving this market. The company says that it has a special task force including sales, global sourcing and shipping that continues to closely monitor the development to secure a scheduled, steady flow of supplies to maintain production at full speed wherever possible.