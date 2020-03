© BB Electronics

Revenue for the full year of 2019 amounted to DKK 717.2 million (EUR 96 million), up from DKK 560.4 million (EUR 75 million) the year before. 2019 EBITA ended up at DKK 52.8 million (EUR 7 million), up from 2018 years level of DKK 38.6 million (EUR 5.1 million). Operating profit amounted to DKK 40.8 million (EUR 5.5 million), climbing up from 34.5 million (EUR 4.6 million) in 2018. Profit for the year ended up at DKK 30.2 million (EUR 4 million), an increase from 26.1 million (EUR 3.5 million) in 2018. 2019 was a busy year for the Danish EMS provider, the year included a new major acquisition and a relocation of its Chinese production. “In February 2019, we acquired a factory in Czech, which we have worked dedicated on getting fully integrated so that our customers experience that they are met with the same services across our three factories,” says Chairman of the Board, Sven Ruder, in a press release. “With the new factory, we are ensuring that we to an even higher degree can meet our European customers' need for box-build production, flexibility and better logistics”. In addition to the Czech acquisition, BB Electronics is also in the process of relocating the factory in Suzhou, China. “The success of our customers meant that we saw a greater demand for our services. Therefore, we decided to move our production in Suzhou to a factory that is 3000 square metre larger. This enables us to support our customers' future growth,” says CEO, Carsten Christensen. While 2019 was an eventful year, the CEO says that there no time for relaxation. Moving forward BB will intensify its focus on automation in order to strengthen cooperation with its customers. With the acquisition of Wendell Electronics in the Czech Republic, BB Electronics now employs approximately 700 employees (485 employees in 2018), most of whom are working in China. However, the company says it expects to see increased employment at the factories in both the Czech Republic and Horsens, in Denmark during 2020.