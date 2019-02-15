© BB Electronics Electronics Production | February 15, 2019
BB Electronics expands into Eastern Europe via acquisition
Danish EMS provider BB Electronics has acquired Czech company Wendell Electronics.
Wendell has about 130 employees and reported revenues of EUR 12.5 million in 2018; all now in the hand of BB. The Danish company currently has approximately 550 employees combined in their factories in Horsens, Denmark and China. Wendell Electronics is based in Lanškroun, 180 km east of Czech Republic’s capital city of Prague, close to the Polish border. Something that BB Electronics CEO, Carsten Christensen, says is a strategically ideal placement in relation to the European electronics market. Establishing a factory in East and Central Europe is a part of the strategic plan that has developed in relation to the change of ownership three years ago. At that time the private equity firm Axcel – after 18 years as a majority shareholder – sold its shares to all the board members and senior employees in the company. Since then, revenue, profits and employees have grown, both in the headquarters in Horsens and in the factory that BB Electronics A/S has had in Suzhou, China since 2004. ”With the location in Eastern Europe we can, to an even greater extent, meet our European customers’ needs for flexibility, box-build production and better logistics. We will be able to service both existing and new customers with a competitive solution that meets their sales markets, preferably supplemented by direct distribution to their customers. With set-ups in Denmark, China and the Czech Republic, we can offer an even stronger platform with a flexible and broad offer for choosing production sites for our customers,” says Carsten Christensen in a press release. Wendell Electronics is a family-owned company, established in 2002, that has had solid growth in recent years with a doubling of revenue from 2015 to 2018. ”The entire Wendell management and all other employees are included, and the acquisition does not mean that we are reducing elsewhere. On the contrary, we expect growth to continue, not only in the Czech Republic, but also in Horsens and in Suzhou,” explains Christensen. “From 2017 to 2018, BB’s revenue increased over 20 percent and earnings followed, even as we increased our staff both in Horsens and in China. By moving directly into Eastern Europe with a well-functioning, modern business, we not only increase the customer base, but also our expertise in several areas. We expect to grow in the coming years in all three locations,” he concludes.
Shell to acquire german battery manufacturer sonnen Shell Overseas Investment B.V. has agreed to acquire 100% of sonnen, a manufacturer of...
Engaged & happy employees - clear drivers of growth & health for Season Group EMS provider Season Group, is flagging a major change in its organisation, both operational and somewhat philosophical. Randy Ziegenhagel, previously VP Business Development, is moving to the new position of Global Culture Officer and...
BB Electronics expands into Eastern Europe via acquisition Danish EMS provider BB Electronics has acquired Czech company Wendell Electronics.
UK manufacturer doubles work space in head office acquisition Yorkshire-based Contract Production Ltd has acquired its current head office and production facilities in Pickering, expanding into a third adjoining unit as part of its expansion programme.
Aquantia and Sumitomo Electric to deliver multi-gig Ethernet connectivity to... Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., based in Japan, and Silicon Valley’s Aquantia Corp. have...
Lockheed Martin opens Florida R&D center, adds jobs Lockheed Martin has completed construction on its USD 50 million, 255,000 square foot...
UAT picks Veeco to bolster fan-out wafer-level packaging portfolio Unisem Advanced Technologies Sdn Bhd (UAT) has purchased Veeco’s single-wafer solvent...
ESI gets Asia order for FPC laser via drilling system Electro Scientific Industries (ESI), a division of MKS Instruments Inc. and provider of laser-based...
DMASS: 'the highest distribution sales ever reported in Europe' DMASS reports 14.2% growth in semiconductor distribution for Q4/CY18. Smaller countries and Eastern Europe benefit over-proportionally. MOS Micro and Optoelectronics below average, says DMASS.
Merger between Widex and Sivantos receives final clearance The European Commission has approved the merger between Sivantos (owned by EQT funds)...
Finmasi Group acquires German PCB manufacturer On the 21st of January 2019 Finmasi Group bought 100% of the capital stock of EPN Electroprint GmbH, located in Neustadt in Thuringia region in Germany.
NCAB expands to Malaysia NCAB Group starts the first quarter of 2019 by establishing operations in Malaysia. The...
Series A funding fuels May Mobility’s momentum Millennium New Horizons and Cyrus Capital Partners have joined May Mobility’s...
ZAF Energy Systems Lands Strategic Investment from Wirtz... Wirtz Manufacturing has made a strategic investment in battery developer ZAF Energy Systems...
Johnson & Johnson to acquire Auris Health for $3.4 billion Johnson & Johnson says that its subsidiary, Ethicon, Inc., has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire surgical robotics company Auris Health, Inc. for approximately USD 3.4 billion in cash.
ZF plans to open new Serbian facility in April German automotive technology company, ZF Friedrichshafen, is reportedly planning to open its...
Microlease and Electro Rent Europe to join forces The two companies will unify their European operations to become one of the largest...
OHB awarded ESA contract for the development of... OHB System AG, a subsidiary of the space and technology group OHB SE, has received funding...
Invotec expands its presence with new facility in Germany Custom equipment provider Invotec is opening a facility in Villingen-Schwenningen...
WH executive order outlines AI plan, omits critical funding details President Trump has signed an executive order creating the “American AI Initiative,” which serves as a high-level strategy guiding AI development within the U.S.
AIStorm snags USD 13.2 million in quest to advance edge processing San Jose-based AI start-up AIStorm has secured USD 13.2 million in Series A financing from...
Eckhart Inc. buys Indiana's Gasper Engineering Eckhart Inc., headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, acquired Gasper Engineering Inc., a...
Most ReadLoad more news