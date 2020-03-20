© Vision Engineering

Vision Engineering Tech Center opens on West Coast

Vision Engineering, designers and manufacturers of digital and optical visualization systems, opened a new technology collaboration and training facility in Irvine, California.

The new Vision Engineering Tech Center enables tech collaborators and customers to access new technologies and will support training and demonstration events at the site and online. A particular area of focus for the efforts will be to collaboratively develop products and sub-assemblies to serve new digital and optical system needs, for a range of emerging technology markets, a press release said. Approximately 2,700 sq. ft. of collaborative and demonstration space is available, outfitted with equipment that includes the company’s Deep Reality Viewer (DRV) microscope, an ultra-HD, glasses-free 3D stereo viewing system, and full 5G capability. Vision Engineering Managing Director Mark Curtis said, “As a company, we are very active in the developing immersive VR/AR/MR (mixed reality) space, specializing in projecting real-time information to Industry 4.0, IoT, 5G and are very keen to partner with like-minded tech companies on the vibrant West Coast.”