© manz

Manz AG suspends business operations

Manz AG says that it will suspend business operations at its German locations in Reutlingen and Tübingen and its Italian location for around three weeks as a result of current Covid19 developments in Europe.

Sales activities will however be continued, but entirely from the home office and with a minimum staffing level to ensure a quick response to short-term inquiries from business partners. "The measures that are currently affecting all of us in both our private and business lives are unique. The closure of schools and kindergartens, extensive travel restrictions or even restrictions in the retail sector are affecting both us and our business partners - this does not currently make efficient workflows possible. Against this background, and for the protection of our employees, our business partners and their families, we have therefore decided to shut down business operations in an orderly manner and to suspend them from the coming week until 9 April 2020 inclusive. The affected sites have a strong focus on research and development activities that cannot be efficiently carried out in the home office without the appropriate infrastructure," says CEO Martin Drasch, in a press release. Almost 550 employees are affected by the measures. Business operations at the other locations can currently continue unchanged. However, the company says that in view of the well-filled order books, it does not currently see any significant negative effects on the previous planning for the 2020 financial year as a result of the measures taken.