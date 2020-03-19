© X Fab

X-FAB expands epitaxy capabilities

X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE has added internal SiC epitaxy capabilities to its portfolio, allowing it to run silicon and SiC on the same manufacturing line.

The new epitaxy toolset comes with an option for dual epi-layer implementations, resulting in higher uniformity of the epitaxial layer and improving performance parameters and the overall yield. The company is also making investments in characterization tools to improve the epi-layer quality and is working with substrate manufacturers to ensure the long-term continuity of supply for essential raw materials, a press release said. With X-FAB’s site in Lubbock focused on serving the SiC market, the company is preparing for the expected acceleration of SiC device shipments for applications such as electric vehicles and advanced power management systems. Customers will be able to import their SiC projects fully automotive-qualified fab environment that supports output levels that are comparable with those of IDMs. X-FAB Texas CFO Ed Pascasio said, “X-FAB’s commitment to wide bandgap technology is truly unmatched, and we have already demonstrated our SiC onboarding credentials, with numerous high-volume projects for diodes, MOSFETs and JFETs all currently running, and these are paving the way towards mass market adoption. By making even more capacity available for SiC, we will be able to keep up with demand requirements as this technology matures. Also, with all the necessary epitaxy expertise now located internally, X-FAB is in a unique position to control every aspect of SiC production. Our engineering team has direct influence across the whole process, and this will translate into best-value performance and quality as well as more attractive price points.”