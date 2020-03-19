© General Motors

GM bringing production to a halt

General Motors Co. has announced it is temporarily suspending manufacturing operations in North America and cited market conditions, facilities cleaning and overall protection of their workforce as the reasons.

The company said it will perform the necessary steps of halting production incrementally, with each facility following instructions from leadership. The stoppage will be in place through March 30, when it will be re-examined on a weekly basis, a press release read. GM CEO Mary Barra said, "GM and the UAW have always put the health and safety of the people entering GM plants first, and we have agreed to a systematic, orderly suspension of production to aid in fighting COVID-19/coronavirus. We have been taking extraordinary precautions around the world to keep our plant environments safe and recent developments in North America make it clear this is the right thing to do now. I appreciate the teamwork of UAW President Rory Gamble, UAW Vice President Terry Dittes and local leadership as we take this unprecedented step." "UAW members, their families and our communities will benefit from today's announcement with the certainty that we are doing all that we can to protect our health and safety during this pandemic," said UAW President Rory Gamble. "This will give us time to review best practices and to prevent the spread of this disease. We appreciate General Motors' actions today and will continue to work with them on health and safety plans to be implemented when we resume production." Currently, GM has 12 assembly plants in the U.S. and four in Mexico, with approximately 49,000 hourly workers in the U.S. and 16,000 in Mexico.