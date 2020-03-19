© Universal Robots

Universal Robots takes steps to keep production at full capacity

Universal Robots (UR) says that it has taken several proactive steps in order to keep its supply chain flowing and production running.

The company says that even during the pandemic, it is running uninterrupted and is fully operational; at least to the extent possible given local restrictions. “In order to protect our production capacity in Odense, Denmark, all UR employees not playing a critical role in production and logistics have vacated our headquarter site and are working from home. Be assured, UR is continuing to produce at full capacity,” an update from the company reads. UR’s supply chain is described to be unhindered and the company says it is frequently in touch with suppliers to make sure that everything is done to secure continuity. “As an extra precaution, UR is actively trying to ship larger volumes of stock – both end-products and service parts – into key regions to mitigate potential air shipment difficulties,” the update continues.