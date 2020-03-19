© Schweizer PCB | March 19, 2020
Schweizer posts an operative loss of €6.5 million for 2019
In the first half year 2019 Schweizer was hit by the slowdown of demand in the automobile as well as the industry sectors leading to a turnover decline of 5.7%. The turnover recovered in the second half year showing a minus of 1.6% against previous year’s period.
According to preliminary unaudited figures, the Schweizer Group achieved a turnover of EUR 120.7 million for the fiscal year 2019 which is at the lower end of the projected range of EUR 120 – EUR 125 million (previous year: EUR 125.3 million). The EBITDA amounted to of EUR 0.1 million (previous year: EUR 9.2 million) corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 0.1% (previous year: 7.3%) and is also in line with our adjusted forecast for 2019. The Group EBIT ended up at EUR -6.5 million (previous year: EUR 1.6 million) and corresponds to an EBIT margin of -5.4 % (previous year: 1.3%). The company says that while the business through its Asian partners WUS and Meiko developed on an outstanding note with a plus of 53%, sales from the parent plant in Schramberg was not moving in the same direction and showed a reduction of -17.5% against previous year’s period. Gross earnings amounted to EUR 12.6 million (2018: EUR 18.6 million). The gross margin reduced from 14.8% in the previous year to 10.5%. The company says that the main reasons for this decline were the sharply rising turnover share of printed circuit boards manufactured by its partners in Asia and the simultaneous decline their own production. “Due to the business model, gross margins in the trading business are lower than those of own production. The low capacity utilisation in particular burdened the profitability in Schramberg,” the company writes. Investment project China Schweizer says that the construction of the production and administrative building could be finalised in the year 2019 according to plan. “Despite the outbreak of the Corona virus, all employees could have returned to their workplace in the meantime, so that we currently expect the start of series production slightly delayed by mid-April,” the company writes.
CyberOptics receives new orders for several systems CyberOptics Corporation has received orders valued at approximately USD 2.8 million for its 2D MX600 system for post-singulation inspection of memory modules.
Foxconn continues work in WI amid virus concerns With various industries and companies around North America shutting down due to the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, Foxconn Technology Group reportedly still has 400 people on the job at the Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin project.
Ferdinand-Braun-Institut taps ClassOne’s S4 Montana's ClassOne Technology, global supplier of advanced electroplating systems for ≤200mm wafer processing, has sold its Solstice S4 system to Ferdinand-Braun-Institut (FBH).
Global top 10 IC designers’ 2019 revenues drop by 4.1% YoY Under the combined influence of the U.S. Entity List and the COVID-19 pandemic, the IC design industry is unlikely to return to growth in 2020.
Benchmark updated 1Q20 outlook due to COVID-19 EMS provider Benchmark Electronics, says that it will not achieve the first quarter 2020 financial guidance due to the impact from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Akasol’s expansion in Langen - second line up ahead of schedule Akasol has commissioned its second serial production line for lithium-ion battery systems at its Langen, Germany, production site – six months ahead of schedule.
Zollner shuts down Milpitas operations due to Shelter at Home Order As six Californian districts and the City of Berkeley oblige their residents to stay at home and isolate themselves, business at the Zollner plant in Milpitas comes to a standstill.
Omega EMS, Vitron Electronic complete merger Omega EMS has completed a stock-swap merger with strategic alliance partner, Vitron Electronic Services.
Tesla’s Fremont plant staying open Tesla has announced its Fremont EV plant, with a workforce of approximately 10,000, will stay open thanks to its categorization as an “essential business” by Alameda County.
GT Advanced Tech, ON Semi ink 5-yr deal New Hampshire-based GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT) and ON Semiconductor executed a five-year agreement this week for production of silicon carbide (SiC).
ABB completes acquisition of Chinese EV charging provider ABB says it has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Chargedot Shanghai New Energy Technology. The transaction was first announced on October 28, 2019.
KONKA enters Micro LED pilot production with Aixtron tools KONKA Group Co., Ltd. has ordered multiple AIX G5+ C and AIX 2800G4-TM MOCVD systems to build its own volume production of GaN-based (gallium nitride) and AsP-based (Arsenide-Phosphide) Mini- and Micro LEDs.
3000 new job openings amid COVID-19 outbreak As COVID-19 has brought uncertainties to most markets and geographies, so has the Philippines been hit by the global outbreak. However, even in the midst of the current pandemic a local electronics company is looking for new employees.
Intel orders two mask writers from Mycronic Mycronic AB has received an order for SLX mask writers from Intel Corporation, for deployment in the US.
Kyungshin Cables to make a €20 million investment in Serbia The South Korean cable plans to invest EUR 20 million in the construction of a factory for electric vehicle charger cable sets in Smederevska Palanka, Serbia.
Trackwise acquires Stevenage Circuits Printed circuit technology specialist, Trackwise Designs, has acquired short flex and rigid PCB manufacturer Stevenage Circuits Ltd (SCL) for o GBP 2.5 million.
Microart Services readies for expansion in Ontario EMS provider Microart Services Inc. has purchased factory space to serve as its second location in Markham, Ontario, Canada.
Zentech acquires CAMtek Inc. BlackBern Partners portfolio company Zentech Manufacturing Inc. has purchased Illinois-based EMS provider CAMtek Inc.
Bang & Olufsen needs to cut costs – workforce reduction awaits The company has approved a cost reduction programme with a targeted annual saving of DKK 175 million (EUR 23.4 million) when fully implemented.
TrendForce: COVID-19 risks to distress memory industry The DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce says that the memory market may take a turn for the worse and go into a slump earlier than expected.
Anders adds capabilities via acquisition of Selectronic Integrated display product and solutions experts, Anders, announces that the company is acquiring Selectronic, a company involved in optoelectronics and active displays.
Mark Mondello: ‘things are very murky’ Jabil has, as most other companies in the industry, been fighting headwinds related to the virus outbreak, which resulted in shutdowns and other business interruptions in February. So far, COVID-19 has cost the company some USD 50 millionLoad more news