© ClassOne Technology Electronics Production | March 18, 2020
Ferdinand-Braun-Institut taps ClassOne’s S4
Montana's ClassOne Technology, global supplier of advanced electroplating systems for ≤200mm wafer processing, has sold its Solstice S4 system to Ferdinand-Braun-Institut (FBH).
Located in Berlin, FBH is a III-V compound semiconductor research institute that develops microwave and optoelectronic devices for communications, energy, health, mobility and other industries. The Solstice S4's compact footprint and its configuration and multi-processing flexibility factored into the purchase decision, according to a press release issued by ClassOne. Other determinants for selecting the S4 included FBH’s prior experience with the company’s equipment and known customer service. The S4 joins the rest of ClassOne’s portfolio of products at the Berlin facility, including the Solstice S8, SAT, SST, and SRD systems. “We were looking for the right tool to optimize our metal lift-off processes, and we did a rigorous comparison of competitive equipment," said Olaf Krüger, head of FBH's Process Technology Department. "The Solstice S4 came out the winner, with superior performance in comparison demos. And one strong differentiator was ClassOne's unique face-down wafer processing design." ClassOne European Operations Director Roland Seitz said, "Our face-down processing has become a clear favorite in the compound semiconductor industry. It's an elegant design that does the job better and also eliminates fundamental problems common in other tools. For example, it prevents re-adhesion issues. After metal fragments and cross-linked photoresist have been dislodged, gravity simply pulls them away from the wafer surface and down the chamber drain – leaving the wafer surface clean."
Foxconn continues work in WI amid virus concerns With various industries and companies around North America shutting down due to the effort to slow the spread of coronavirus, Foxconn Technology Group reportedly still has 400 people on the job at the Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin project.
Global top 10 IC designers’ 2019 revenues drop by 4.1% YoY Under the combined influence of the U.S. Entity List and the COVID-19 pandemic, the IC design industry is unlikely to return to growth in 2020.
Benchmark updated 1Q20 outlook due to COVID-19 EMS provider Benchmark Electronics, says that it will not achieve the first quarter 2020 financial guidance due to the impact from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Akasol’s expansion in Langen - second line up ahead of schedule Akasol has commissioned its second serial production line for lithium-ion battery systems at its Langen, Germany, production site – six months ahead of schedule.
Zollner shuts down Milpitas operations due to Shelter at Home Order As six Californian districts and the City of Berkeley oblige their residents to stay at home and isolate themselves, business at the Zollner plant in Milpitas comes to a standstill.
Omega EMS, Vitron Electronic complete merger Omega EMS has completed a stock-swap merger with strategic alliance partner, Vitron Electronic Services.
Tesla’s Fremont plant staying open Tesla has announced its Fremont EV plant, with a workforce of approximately 10,000, will stay open thanks to its categorization as an “essential business” by Alameda County.
GT Advanced Tech, ON Semi ink 5-yr deal New Hampshire-based GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT) and ON Semiconductor executed a five-year agreement this week for production of silicon carbide (SiC).
ABB completes acquisition of Chinese EV charging provider ABB says it has completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Chargedot Shanghai New Energy Technology. The transaction was first announced on October 28, 2019.
KONKA enters Micro LED pilot production with Aixtron tools KONKA Group Co., Ltd. has ordered multiple AIX G5+ C and AIX 2800G4-TM MOCVD systems to build its own volume production of GaN-based (gallium nitride) and AsP-based (Arsenide-Phosphide) Mini- and Micro LEDs.
3000 new job openings amid COVID-19 outbreak As COVID-19 has brought uncertainties to most markets and geographies, so has the Philippines been hit by the global outbreak. However, even in the midst of the current pandemic a local electronics company is looking for new employees.
Intel orders two mask writers from Mycronic Mycronic AB has received an order for SLX mask writers from Intel Corporation, for deployment in the US.
Kyungshin Cables to make a €20 million investment in Serbia The South Korean cable plans to invest EUR 20 million in the construction of a factory for electric vehicle charger cable sets in Smederevska Palanka, Serbia.
Trackwise acquires Stevenage Circuits Printed circuit technology specialist, Trackwise Designs, has acquired short flex and rigid PCB manufacturer Stevenage Circuits Ltd (SCL) for o GBP 2.5 million.
Microart Services readies for expansion in Ontario EMS provider Microart Services Inc. has purchased factory space to serve as its second location in Markham, Ontario, Canada.
Zentech acquires CAMtek Inc. BlackBern Partners portfolio company Zentech Manufacturing Inc. has purchased Illinois-based EMS provider CAMtek Inc.
Bang & Olufsen needs to cut costs – workforce reduction awaits The company has approved a cost reduction programme with a targeted annual saving of DKK 175 million (EUR 23.4 million) when fully implemented.
TrendForce: COVID-19 risks to distress memory industry The DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce says that the memory market may take a turn for the worse and go into a slump earlier than expected.
Anders adds capabilities via acquisition of Selectronic Integrated display product and solutions experts, Anders, announces that the company is acquiring Selectronic, a company involved in optoelectronics and active displays.
Mark Mondello: ‘things are very murky’ Jabil has, as most other companies in the industry, been fighting headwinds related to the virus outbreak, which resulted in shutdowns and other business interruptions in February. So far, COVID-19 has cost the company some USD 50 million
AT&S implements preventive measures at all Austrian sites The company has implemented preventive measures at its locations in Austria, even before the Federal Government’s regulations came into force. These measures now implemented in Austria have successfully been used over the past two and a half months in the Chinese AT&S plants.
IPC survey: most expect normal ops by July Results of a recent survey conducted by IPC on the impacts of the Coronavirus indicated that a majority of electronics manufacturers and suppliers who responded are anticipating business operations to be “back to normal” by July 2020.Load more news
