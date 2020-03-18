© Zollner

Zollner shuts down Milpitas operations due to Shelter at Home Order

As six Californian districts and the City of Berkeley oblige their residents to stay at home and isolate themselves, business at the Zollner plant in Milpitas comes to a standstill.

People are only allowed to leave their homes in order to work for essential businesses and governmental services, seek medical aid or obtain medical or food supplies. The official order is valid from 17 March to 7 April. During this period, the American Zollner employees carry out their tasks in the home office where this is possible. If they are unable to continue working in this manner, the company says it will make every effort to ensure their social security within the framework of US-specific conditions. The aim is to secure the employees' livelihood and maintain their entitlement to health insurance.