Omega EMS, Vitron Electronic complete merger

Omega EMS has completed a stock-swap merger with strategic alliance partner, Vitron Electronic Services.

Omega operates from a USD 60,000 sq. ft. plant in San Jose, offering design, PCBA & systems integration manufacturing, test solutions, and rework/repair/refurbishment services. The plant contains seven SMT lines, including four Yamaha and three Fuji, incorporating SPI, AOI and Vitrox AXI within a standard flow. Approximately 30,000 sq. ft. is dedicated to systems integration and test activities, a press release read. Omega President and CEO Chris Alessio said, “I am pleased to announce the formal introduction of Omega EMS to the electronics design and manufacturing industry. We have been operating under the radar since company inception in 2015, it is time to raise the curtain and broadly express our compelling value proposition.” Omega VP of Engineering Ian Grover commented, “Our design methodology and capabilities which include PCB design, PCB layout, DFM, component engineering, mechanical ID, board bring-up, to name a few, allow Omega to provide key upstream solutions embedded within manufacturing mindsets. This creates product cleanliness for successful first pass manufacturing, all in timely design windows.” Omega, which in early 2019 completed an asset purchase of Innerstep Manufacturing, holds key certifications including ISO9001, ISO13485, AS9100, ESD2020 and ITAR. Expected upcoming certifications include AS9145, ISO/TS 16949, FDA 21 CFR 820.