© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

3000 new job openings amid COVID-19 outbreak

As COVID-19 has brought uncertainties to most markets and geographies, so has the Philippines been hit by the global outbreak. However, even in the midst of the current pandemic a local electronics company is looking for new employees.

The department of Labor and Employment of the Philippines (DOLE) says in a press release that the electronics companies, EMS Components Assembly and Alliance Mansols Inc. of EMS Group, sought the help of DOLE to find 3’000 workers for its plant in Laguna. In a letter sent to DOLE, EMS Group CEO, Perry A. Ferrer, said that the group currently have a strategic campaign to capture business but it involves hiring 3’000 new workers, and that the assembly work will be taking place at the Lima Technopark in Batangas. EMS Components Assembly, has been operating since 2004 and offers advanced and flexible electronics manufacturing solutions. Alliance Mansols, Inc. is a younger company within the EMS Group, formed in 2010, and functions as a management solutions company that provides human resources, manufacturing and services in the semiconductor and electronics industry.