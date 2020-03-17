© mycronic

Intel orders two mask writers from Mycronic

Mycronic AB has received an order for SLX mask writers from Intel Corporation, for deployment in the US.

The total order value for the two SLX mask writers is between USD 10 and 15 million. The first system is planned for delivery in the first half of 2021 whereas the second system is planned for delivery later in the same year. "Intel Corporation is a leading semiconductor manufacturer that is driving photomask development in the semiconductor industry. This order and the related collaboration will provide unique experience and value. It is also a recognition and confirms that the SLX has the capability to meet the most demanding requirements for laser based mask writers", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic, in a press release. The laser-based SLX mask writer was launched at the end of October 2019 to meet a rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry driven by long term trends as well as to support an upcoming replacement and modernisation cycle. Photomasks produced by laser-based mask writers are very important in the production of semiconductors, accounting for 70-75% of all photomasks produced.