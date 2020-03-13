© Navya General | March 13, 2020
Velodyne Lidar, NAVYA forge sales agreement
San Jose, California-based Velodyne Lidar Inc. has entered into a multi-year sales deal with autonomous driving system designer NAVYA.
The France-based NAVYA has used Velodyne lidar sensors for 15 years in its production for its autonomous shuttle fleet that provides mobility services to cities and private sites. NAVYA plans to expand its shuttle sales worldwide, which with Velodyne’s sensors offer precise real-time localization and object detection, a press release read. NAVYA COO Jérôme Rigaud said, “We are continuing our partnership with Velodyne Lidar because their technology enables us to place autonomous shuttles on the road today. Our successful five-year experience working with Velodyne’s lidar solutions has proven that they provide a key component in our sensor kit needed to help move our fleet to the mass deployment stage.” “NAVYA is at the forefront of inventing and growing the autonomous shuttle business, providing an innovative, clean mobility solution,” said Anand Gopalan, CEO, Velodyne Lidar. “Their driverless shuttles demonstrate how Velodyne lidar sensors provide robust data for safe, efficient navigation across urban centers, hospitals, universities, industrial sites and more.”
