With regard to the current pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus and the growing number of infected people, it is difficult to predict further developments. Evertiq has therefore made the decision to postpone its networking event Evertiq Expo Tampere to September 03, 2020. The health and safety of all involved is an absolute priority for Evertiq. However, given the unforeseeable development of the COVID-19, this cannot ensured if the event took place in April. Evertiq believes that you will welcome this step and support its decision. The Evertiq Expo team will provide further details and information as soon as they are available, both from Tampere Hall and the appropriate authorities within the Finnish government, these will be published on the Evertiq Expo Tampere website . “We regret that we have to postpone this networking event a few weeks before the scheduled date. Protecting the health of all involved is an absolute priority for us. However, we feel that we cannot ensure this if the networking event were to be held on the original date. This is a situation where events that are objectively extraordinary and – by nature – unpredictable, have to take precedence,” says Henrik Björsell, Project Manager of Evertiq Expo Tampere. With the information currently available to Evertiq, no changes will have to be made in regards to our events in Gothenburg, Sweden and Warsaw, Poland (held on May 13 and May 28 respectively). Evertiq will continue to closely monitor the developments of the situation and will provide further information when available.