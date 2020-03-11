© ZF

ZF and Wolong Electric kickstarts joint venture

ZF Friedrichshafen AG and the Wolong Electric Group Co., Ltd. have officially put ink on paper related to their new joint venture.

The partners will develop and produce electric motors and electric components for various vehicle applications at the Chinese Shenyang location, among others, working under the name "Wolong ZF Automotive E-Motors Co. Ltd.". Volume production is slated to start next year. The new joint venture will also supply components for the new ZF hybrid transmission. "The joint venture with Wolong reinforces our market position and our competitive edge in China as well, which continues to be the biggest market for electromobility in the world", says Jörg Grotendorst, Head of the ZF E-Mobility Division, in a press release. "As we're already using the available capacities for production and development on-site, we can start operations immediately." ZF holds a 26% share in the joint venture. Wolong has been a supplier for the ZF E-Mobility Division in China since 2018. In November 2019, the partners agreed to start a joint venture. A joint venture with a global outlook Volume production for the Wolong ZF Automotive E Motors Co. Ltd. venture has been slated to start on the Chinese market in 2021. "Founding Wolong ZF Automotive E-Motors Co Ltd. also opens up a global perspective for us", explains Jiancheng Chen, Chairman of Wolong Electric. "We want to make this joint venture a global market leader for vehicle motors which use sustainable sources of energy." To back this ambition, plans have been made to open other locations in the EU and North America. By 2025, around 2000 employees are expected to work in production and development for Wolong ZF Automotive E Motors Co Ltd.