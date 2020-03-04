© evertiq

Nordson SELECT full steam ahead for 2020

Following its move from Spokane Valley to Liberty Lake, Washington, one year ago, a move that combined and expanded its engineering and manufacturing operations, Nordson SELECT is ready for growth in 2020.

Speaking to Evertiq at the recent IPC APEX EXPO in San Diego, GM Carlos Bouras said that while the year following the move to Liberty Lake was somewhat disappointing in terms of growth, mainly due to the sluggish automotive market that impacts a sizeable portion of the company’s customers, SELECT is poised for growth, with Lean systems in place, and interested customers willing to wait out uncertainties caused by the trade war. Additionally, Bouras said he senses there are indicators pointing to automotive product sales improving; but the better news is that customers are sticking around. “Projects are not going away; they’re still interested, there’s just a reluctance to spend. It’s understandable. You need the capacity, but there’s a lot of uncertainty due to the trade wars with China,” Bouras explained, adding, “But in terms of operationally being able to execute, we’re there; we’re ready to make a lot more than we were capable of.” Going into 2020, the company is answering the call of high-mix companies with its new all-in-one, conveyorized Cerno 300S. The system combines fluxing, preheating and selective soldering, in a very compact footprint. SELECT launched the Cerno 300S in early 2019. The Liberty Lake facility’s new Lean-enhanced lines means the system can be put together in seven working days, Bouras said, and is aimed at Tier 3 customers, such as those in Southeast Asia, Australia, and Europe. Adding to this, around mid-year, SELECT will release a new platform targeting high-volume, Tier 1 customers that will be capable of three times the work in a much smaller package.