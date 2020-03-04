© TT Electronics Electronics Production | March 04, 2020
TT delivers strong performance with another year of revenue growth
“Our performance in 2019 is the latest evidence of the significant business transformation we have achieved over the last five years,” says CEO Richard Tyson.
Despite mixed market conditions, TT managed to deliver revenue growth, profit improvements as well as margin enhancement. The group managed to record revenues of GBP 478.2 million during 2019, which is an 11% increase from GBP 429.5 million. Operating profit ended up at GBP 40.0 million for the full year 2019, compared to GBP 33.4 million during 2018. Operating profit margin improved to 8.4% during the year, compared to 7.8% for the previous period. TT saw good growth from our aerospace, defence and medical customers and revenues from these customers grew 22% organically, now representing 47% of the company’s business. “We have delivered a strong performance with another year of good revenue growth, double-digit profit improvement and further margin enhancement despite the macro challenges in some of our markets,” says CEO Richard Tyson in the company’s fiscal report. The group's profit improvement was largely driven by the Power and Connectivity and Global Manufacturing Solutions divisions which more than offset the impact of softer markets in the primarily industrial facing Sensors and Specialist Components division. The synergy actions arising from the 2018 acquisition of Stadium have now been completed with further run rate benefits expected in 2020. “We are well placed to make progress in 2020 and beyond. However, the duration and impact of the coronavirus remains uncertain, and based on the current situation we anticipate that it could impact underlying operating profit by up to GBP 3 million in 2020. We are focused on making further strategic progress, and our new self-help programme underpins the journey to double-digit margins,” Tyson concludes.
Nordson SELECT full steam ahead for 2020 Following its move from Spokane Valley to Liberty Lake, Washington, one year ago, a move that combined and expanded its engineering and manufacturing operations, Nordson SELECT is ready for growth in 2020.
Multi-billion Round 1 for Waymo Silicon Valley-based Waymo has completed its first external investment round, led by Silver Lake, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Mubadala Investment Company.
COVID-19: TT Electronics is monitoring the situation carefully While the company says that the possible impact of an extended supply chain disruption related to the Coronavirus is still uncertain, TT is currently expecting a hit of GBP 3 million on its profits.
Foxconn to return to normal production levels by end of March EMS giant Foxconn, is reportedly planning to resume normal production in China by the end of March, following a term of limited production due to novel Coronavirus.
European semiconductor sales up 1.2% in January The European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) says that European sales of semiconductors reached USD 3.247 billion in January 2020, an increase of 1.2% compared to the December 2019 total of USD 3.208 billion. Europe was the only region worldwide to register month-on-month growth in January.
Mycronic receives order for a Prexision 800 Evo Mycronic says it has received an order for a Prexision 800 Evo mask writer for display applications for deployment in Asia.
Hard times for Finnish manufacturer - jobs at risk Teleste disappointing 2019 results – especially within the Network Products segment – reflects a technological shift which has led to a decreased demand for traditional access network products. Now the company is adapting its operations.
Enics’ Chinese production going back to normality The majority of the office workers at Enics factories in China have now been able to return to their workplaces.
Integra Technologies, Presto Engineering form partnership High-reliability semiconductor services provider Integra Technologies has partnered with San Jose-based Presto Engineering.
Intervala, Noregon Systems ink agreement Intervala LLC has signed a manufacturing agreement with North Carolina’s Noregon Systems Inc.
Z-AXIS makes capex investment in New York Z-AXIS Inc. has added USD 1 million in SMT equipment to the company’s design and contract manufacturing center near Rochester, New York.
paragon plans sale of Voltabox stake paragon plans to sell its stake in its subsidiary Voltabox AG. The options currently being weighed by the majority shareholder range from a partial sale to the sale of the entire stake.
Flex expands its logistics and warehouse centre in Poland The manufacturer has completed the latest stage in the expansion of its industrial park in Tczew, within the Pomeranian Special Economic Zone.
Plexus updates its financial outlook due to COVID-19 Plexus is updating its fiscal second quarter revenue outlook due to evolving business and financial implications relating to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Saki Corporation opens new factory in Nara prefecture AOI and X-ray inspection equipment provider, Saki Corporation, is opening its new manufacturing plant in Yamato Koriyama City, Nara Prefecture for the manufacturing of 3D automated X-ray inspection (AXI) equipment to meet the increased demand for X-ray inspection in the Smart Factory.
Leadership shuffle at TDK’s MEMS Sensors Business Group TDK Corporation has announced that Behrooz Abdi will step down as CEO of InvenSense Inc. and general manager of TDK Corporation’s MEMS Sensors Business Group.
Eguana secures strategic investment from Itochu The investment, in the form of unsecured convertible debentures, will allow the company to expand its existing relationship with Itochu Corp.
Huawei warns it may not return to U.S. suppliers Huawei has circumvented Trump’s ban on the sale of U.S. components to the Chinese telecom giant by ramping up efforts at self-relianceꟷbecoming its own supplier of the semiconductor chips it needs to produce the highly sought-after base stations, a critical component in 5G network rollouts around the world.
Samsung starts construction on new R&D centre in Vietnam South Koran Electronics giant has started the construction of a USD 220 million R&D centre in Vietnam.
Season’s China site accredited with AS9100 certification EMS provider Season Group’s site in mainland China has been accredited with AS9100 certification for its quality management system (QMS).
Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri to step down Nokia announces that the company has appointed Pekka Lundmark as President and CEO of Nokia. Lundmark is expected to start in his new role on September 1, 2020.
Corona case at Aixtron - No restrictions on business operations During the evening of February 27, 2020, Aixtron was informed by an employee that he had been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.