Mycronic receives order for a Prexision 800 Evo

Mycronic says it has received an order for a Prexision 800 Evo mask writer for display applications for deployment in Asia.

The order is valued between USD 35 and 40 million and delivery of the Prexision 800 Evo is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021. "Receiving the fourth order for a Prexision 800 Evo is a confirmation that Mycronic's most advanced mask writer is firmly established in the photomask industry, supporting the latest technology trends in the display market", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic, in a press release. A fully equipped Prexision 800 Evo can, while maintaining productivity, produce patterns that are almost 25% more compact than previously possible. This ensures efficient production of the advanced and critical photomasks for AMOLED displays for smartphones and tablets.