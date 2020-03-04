© Enics

Enics’ Chinese production going back to normality

The majority of the office workers at Enics factories in China have now been able to return to their workplaces.

Both the company’s sites in Suzhou and Beijing have been able to return to production with, what the company describes as, reasonable capacity. Both sites are expected to return to full capacity during March. “We are facing some material availability challenges and both local and global teams are working to solve these. However, both PCBs and Mechanics seems to be recovering faster than expected with only minor delays impacting Enics Chinese and European factories,” a spokesperson for Enics writes in an emailed statement to Evertiq. To curb the spread of the virus Enics has deployed a specific protocol at its Chinese factories where; body temperature is checked before entering the site, face masks are compulsory and that includes regular disinfection of the company buses used by the employees. In addition, business travel to and from high-risk infection areas has been halted and all other business travelling is kept to minimum to avoid risk of infections.