© sono motors

Sono Motors to cooperate with Valoe on solar solutions

Finnish technology company, Valoe Oyj, has signed a cooperation agreement with the Munich based Sono Motors GmbH to become a Technology Partner for the integrated solar components of the Sion, a Self-Charging electric car with solar integration.

The collaboration between Valoe and Sono Motors started already in 2018. Valoe's task was to co-develop for the Sion shaped solar modules which are adapted to the design of the car using the technology Sono Motors has developed. “The Valoe technology enables the seamless integration of solar cells into the body of the car´s surfaces. The exterior of the Sion is entirely covered with solar panels embedded in lightweight car body parts. The dark, almost invisible Valoe´s IBC cells meet aesthetic and wear resistance requirements and efficiently generate electricity from the sun to the battery. On a sunny day, the car's surface modules generate an additional range of up to 34 km completely free of emission and free of charge,” says Mathieu Baudrit Director Exterior, Closures and VIPV of Sono Motors, in a press release. “The Partnership with Sono Motors is a great victory for Valoe. Two years of Technology Cooperation created very positive results. Sono Motors is a Pioneer and an Innovator related to the utilization of Solar Electricity within the car manufacturing industry. Now, Sono Motors is convinced about the advantages of Valoe Odd-Form Module Technology,” adds Iikka Saviisalo, Valoe’s CEO. Sono Motors has previoucly stated that the Sion will be manufactured in the former SAAB factory in Trollhättan, Sweden by electric car company Nevs. The plan is to produce 260.000 Sion cars during the eight-year long life time. To date, Sono Motors has more than 10.000 pre-orders for the Sion. Valoe is a Finnish Technology Company specialised in the next generation PV applications. Valoe has its Module factory in Mikkeli Finland and the IBC Cell manufacturing plant in Vilnius, Lithuania.