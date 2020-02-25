© luchschen dreamstime.com

MacroFab picks up AAT machine at EXPO

Austin American Technology has announced that electronics hardware provider MacroFab has purchased an AAT all-in-one aqueous batch cleaner and rose tester at the 2020 IPC APEX EXPO in San Diego.

Founded in 2013, Macrofab is a cloud-enabled electronics manufacturing platform that helps hardware startups to prototype and develop PCBs. MacroFab Director of Operations Chris Colbert said, “The Aqua ROSE is the only machine like it on the market,” commented Mr. Chris Colbert, Director of Operations, MacroFab. “At MacroFab we are providing a better way to build electronics through a redefined experience, innovative technology, scale, and agility. To do this, we need the most cutting-edge technology, which AAT is able to provide.” AAT was founded in 1986 and headquartered in Burnet, Texas.