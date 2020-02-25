© HIPA

Lotte Aluminium to set up manufacturing in Hungary

Lotte Aluminium, a South Korean company, will soon produce aluminium anode foils for batteries in Tatabánya, Hungary.

The company is making an investment in the size of EUR 133 million to construct a manufacturing plant which will create 107 new jobs in the region. Lotte Aluminium plans to begin production in June 2021 in the newly announced plant, according to a report from HIPA, the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency. Hungary is more and more growing into a European hub for e-mobility related manufacturing. In 2017, Samsung SDI opened a battery factory in Göd. In March 2018, SK Innovation announced to establish a battery cell factory in Komárom, while production began at the Shinheung Battery Component Factory in South Korea in 2018. And last October, Samsung SDI revealed the plans of the expansion in Göd which was to create 1’200 new jobs. And in October of last year GS Yuasa inaugurated its new manufacturing plant in Miskolc, from which the Japanese battery producer will supply its European automotive partners with lithium-ion resources. And lets not forget that he cornerstone of South-Korean Doosan's copper foil manufacturing plant was laid in 2019.