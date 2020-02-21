© Omdia Analysis | February 21, 2020
Semiconductor industry avoids direct impact of coronavirus
The semiconductor industry appears to have escaped the direct impact of the coronavirus crisis so far, but the market is likely to suffer the repercussions as the outbreak slows or suspends production among electronics manufacturers, according to Omdia.
Despite facing logistical, packaging and test challenges related to the coronavirus, semiconductor fabs located in China are continuing to function normally, with high capacity rates. However, the risks are considerable, given the semiconductor market represents a huge component of the global economy, generating an estimated USD 424.8 billion in revenue in 2019 alone, as reported by the Omdia Semiconductor Competitive Landscaping Tool. A potential disruption to Chinese chip production could have major ramifications for worldwide economic growth. “Global chip supply through the first two months of 2020 appears to be largely unaffected by the coronavirus outbreak,” said Len Jelinek, research vice president, components & devices, for Omdia. “There’s plenty of chip inventory in the channel, compensating for any coronavirus-related production shortfalls at semiconductor fabs located in the Wuhan area and elsewhere in China. Also, few semiconductor suppliers are located in areas affected by the virus, and all of the parts sold by these companies can easily be sourced from other chipmakers.” The real danger for the semiconductor industry lies elsewhere, as the coronavirus disrupts production at electronic manufacturing companies that represent some of the world’s largest semiconductor purchasers. “With electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM) companies facing challenges regarding the number of workers returning from the Lunar New Year closings, the global market will face serious challenges as it enters the second quarter,” Jelinek said. “China is a major center for manufacturing services, with organizations including Foxconn basing massive factories in the country. These companies represent major purchasers of semiconductors, accounting for 29 percent of global purchasing this year.” Major EMS/ODM operations in the region include Foxconn’s iPhone production operations located about 300 miles from Wuhan in Zhengzhou. This plant is open and running—but only at about 10 to 20 percent of capacity due to workforce issues. Other EMS/ODM operations in the area, including those run by Jabil and Wistron, are also suffering workplace issues, but these don’t have the major impact on the semiconductor demand that Foxconn does. The capacity utilization rate for all electronics manufacturers in China presently is lower than normal. This is mainly due to labor shortages, with many workers still not returning to work. Furthermore, demand is seasonally weak, reducing stress on suppliers. Coronavirus slows import/export activity Although semiconductor supply appears to be intact, suppliers in China are encountering challenges related to the outbreak. “For foreign semiconductor companies, especially fabless firms, the greatest challenge is import and export logistics,” said Hui He, principal semiconductor analyst for Omdia. “Because of the controls placed on flights in and out of China, many government staff members haven’t returned to work. As a result, the import/export process in China now is taking much longer than before, slowing the pace of commerce.” However, the impact of this logistical slowdown is being mitigated by the fact that the first quarter is the slowest period of the year for the global electronics business. With production rates at relatively low levels, the negative impact of coronavirus has not been fully felt yet. Fabs cleanliness prevents disease spread Semiconductor fabs are inherently clean and highly automated, yielding an environment that’s not conducive to the spread of disease. As a result, foundries operating in the country—including SMIC, TSMC and UMC—have been able to maintain normal production conditions without any changes. Capacity utilization rates at these fabs remain high. In Wuhan itself, semiconductor supplier YMTC has kept its production line running at normal levels. The XMC fab in the Wuhan area is running smoothly as well. Package and test challenges For chipmakers, the impact is more serious in the package and testing realm. Due to labor shortages, many package and testing plants in China have reduced or even stopped operations. This has created a bottleneck for chip companies that rely on such back-end package and testing capacity. At present, many small and medium-sized chip design companies are faced with a dilemma of being unable to obtain sufficient production capacity from both fabs and package suppliers. If this production slowdown continues for an extended period, these design companies may face bankruptcy, or acquisition. Other coronavirus developments Most of the Chinese factories that are part of the supply chain for microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and sensors declared that the operations would restart on February 10. Sensor suppliers indicate that they have enough stock to cover for the suspension of production during the extended Lunar New Year holiday, which halted production until February 10.
Plessey partners with Axus Technology Plessey, an embedded technologies developer, is partnering with Axus Technology (Axus), a provider of CMP, wafer thinning and wafer polishing surface-processing solutions for semiconductor applications, to bring high-performance GaN-on-Silicon monolithic microLED technology to the mass market.
GPV Electronics CN resumes production On 19 February 2020, the Chinese Central Government informed that all enterprises in the Guangdong province are now allowed to resume production.
Nano Dimension moves its main commercial activity to USA Nano Dimension announces that the company is establishing its headquarters for the Americas in South Florida.
Rockwell Automation inks deal for Italy’s ASEM Rockwell Automation Inc. has signed a purchase agreement to acquire digital automation technologies provider ASEM S.p.A.
IFR releases ‘Top Trends 2020 Robotics’ The International Federation of Robots (IFR) has forecasted an uptick of 2 million industrial factory robotic units in the next two years.
Paslin, Rivian fuel EV factory expansion The Paslin Company, a builder of robotic assembly lines for Tier 1 suppliers and OEM auto companies, is expanding in Warren, Michigan.
Nokia plans to acquire US-based company The Finnish telecom company is planning to acquire Elenion Technologies, a U.S.-based company focusing on silicon photonics technology.
neutec electronic to handle Asymtek and Dima in Switzerland Asymtek, a part of Nordson Electronics Solutions - announces that their distributor, neutec electronic AG, has expanded its representation of all Asymtek and DIMA products to the French-speaking areas of Switzerland.
BMZ subsidiary Poland reports successful business year 2019 BMZ Poland, the second largest production site of the BMZ Group, is expanding its production area and is reporting 10% sales growth and thereby reached record results for the business year 2019.
Scanfil CEO: ‘Our operations are making good progress’ The last quarter of 2019 was the strongest one for the EMS provider. Scanfil recorded a turnover of EUR 155 million, a growth of EUR 15 million or 10% year-over-year.
Prime Technological Services acquire ITS EMS provider Prime Technological Services LLC has acquired Georgia-based I Technical Services (ITS).
Florida’s Sypris snags BAE Systems contract Sypris Electronics LLC, a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions Inc., has won a contract award from London-based BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector.
Into the future, San Diego style IPC APEX EXPO, the North American electronics manufacturing industry’s biggest gig, has left the teenage years behind with this year’s 20th anniversary show held Feb 3-8 in San Diego.
5 semiconductor companies hold 53% of global wafer capacity The world’s top-five wafer capacity leaders each had capacity of more than 1,000,000 wafer starts per month, says IC Insights.
Global DRAM revenue holds steady in 4Q19 The DRAM inventory finally returned to a relatively normal level for most OEMs in 4Q19 after nearly three consecutive quarters of adjustments, says the DRAMeXchange research division of TrendForce.
Mitsubishi Electric completes new satellite production facility Mitsubishi Electric has completed construction of a new facility for the production of satellites at the company’s Kamakura Works in Kamakura, Japan.
ISS-Broadband delivered by Kongsberg Kongsberg equipment is to enable broadband transmission for the International Space Station (ISS) to 'significantly improve communication between the ESA astronauts manning the station and earth.
Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer Swedish equipment provider, Mycronic AB, has received an order for the new SLX mask writer from a customer in Asia. The customer already has mask writers from Mycronic.
A new production unit for mirror segments for ELT Safran's new production unit at the company's Saint-Benoît facility near Poitiers in central France will make the primary mirror segments for Europe's Extremely Large Telescope (ELT).
A more sustainable approach to semiconductor manufacturing Reuse; that is the key to driving environmental sustainability in global semiconductor manufacturing, says Steven Zhou, CEO of Moov Technologies.
Teslas German venture comes to a halt following court order A court in Germany has ordered the US electric carmaker to stop clearing the forest at its future location outside Berlin.Load more news