Paslin, Rivian fuel EV factory expansion

The Paslin Company, a builder of robotic assembly lines for Tier 1 suppliers and OEM auto companies, is expanding in Warren, Michigan.

The expansion is in response to a recent deal struck between Paslin and EV truck and SUV maker Rivian, to supply vehicle assembly and battery frame systems for the Florida automaker's vehicles. Paslin plans to make significant investments into electric vehicle-specific machinery and equipment in light of the Rivian contract, which fueled its expansion in Michigan, according to a press release. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced that the project will generate a total private investment of USD 45 million and create 200 new jobs over a three-year period. In the press release, MEDC said that “Michigan was chosen for the project due to the unique availability of skilled human capital necessary to design and build the Rivian systems.” Also in support of the project, the Michigan Strategic Fund approved a USD 1 million Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant. Headquartered in Warren Michigan, Paslin Company was founded in 1937 and is a subsidiary of China-based Zhejiang Wanfeng Technology Development.