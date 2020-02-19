Nano Dimension achieves the new ISO 45001: 2018

Israeli-based additive electronics provider, Nano Dimension, has achieved certification for ISO 45001:2018 international standard for occupational health and safety within the workplace.

The ISO certificate 45001:2018, which replaces the former ISO certificate OHSAS 18001:2015, confirms excellence and good practices. It provides a framework that allows organisations to identify and reduce risks in the workplace and improve legislative compliance.