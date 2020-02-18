© vladek dreamstime.com

Florida’s Sypris snags BAE Systems contract

Sypris Electronics LLC, a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions Inc., has won a contract award from London-based BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector.

The contract calls for Sypris to manufacture and test electronic power supply modules for a large mission-critical military program. Production will begin in 2020. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Sypris Electronics General Manager and VP Jim Long said, “This was an important award for Sypris in the DOD sector of our business. BAE Systems’ ‘mission success’ requirements fit well with our culture and business strategy focusing on high-reliability, mission-critical markets…We are excited to work with BAE Systems on this special program and Sypris collaborative engineering and operational strengths were key to this win.” BAE Systems’ Electronic Systems sector produces commercial and defense electronics for flight and engine control, electronic warfare, surveillance, communications, geospatial intelligence, and power and energy management.