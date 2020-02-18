© mycronic

Mycronic receives order for an SLX mask writer

Swedish equipment provider, Mycronic AB, has received an order for the new SLX mask writer from a customer in Asia. The customer already has mask writers from Mycronic.

The order value for the chosen SLX configuration is between USD 3 and 4 million. Delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2020. The laser-based SLX mask writer was launched at the end of October 2019 to meet a rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry driven by long term trends as well as to support an upcoming replacement and modernization cycle. ”To receive the second SLX order confirms the market needs and strengthens us in our long-term aim to become our customers’ preferred supplier for laser-based mask writers to the semiconductor industry”, says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic, in a press release.