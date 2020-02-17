© Tesla - for illustrative purposes

Teslas German venture comes to a halt following court order

A court in Germany has ordered the US electric carmaker to stop clearing the forest at its future location outside Berlin.

The court order comes after the state environmental office gave its approval to clear 92 hectares of forest for the plant. However, local environmentalist group called the Gruene Liga Brandenburg (Green League of Brandenburg), has brought forth a complaint and the court must make a decision on the complaint before the clearing of the forest is completed, according to a Reuters report. Telsa had been making speedy progress and was only three days out from completing the tree-felling, which is also why the court issued the order to stop the work. The company is currently doing all the work at its own risk as Tesla has yet to receive planning permission for the German Gigafactory. “It should not be assumed that the motion seeking legal protection brought by the Green League lacks any chance of succeeding,” the court statement added, the report continues. The criticism over the construction of the Gigafactory is that it poses a threat to local wildlife and water supplies.