Arçelik A.Ş files IP lawsuit against LG

Arçelik A.S, owners of the Beko and Grundig brands, filed a lawsuit against LG Electronics and its subsidiaries in Germany and France for patent infringement in relation to the unlicensed implementation of the company’s direct drive technology in LG Electronics’ “6 Motion” washing machines.

Arçelik was granted a patent relating to its ‘direct drive’ washing machine technology (originally developed by Arçelik), which prevents damage to clothes by enabling the drum to perform a half-turn cradle movement, which was filed in 1997. After becoming aware of this infringement, Arçelik warned LG Electronics regarding the case and since then Arçelik has made every effort to resolve the dispute amicably with LG Electronics, considering the two companies’ ongoing collaborations in other fields. However, LG Electronics was determined to reject all of these efforts, a press release reads. As a result, Arçelik has had no choice but to file this lawsuit against LG Electronics. As a listed company, Arçelik has a responsibility to ensure the hard work of its R&D team, its significant investment in innovation and intellectual property rights, are protected globally.