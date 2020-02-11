© cepton General | February 11, 2020
Cepton nails major funding from Koito
Lidar technology specialist Cepton Technologies Inc. has secured USD 50 million in Series C funding from Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a Tier 1 provider of automotive lighting systems.
The latest round of funding brings Cepton’s total funding haul to USD 100 million, which will bolster R&D efforts and allow the company to expand its reach into the global automotive market, the company said in a press release. Under terms of the transaction, Koito will gain non-exclusive rights to manufacture and sell Cepton’s lidar sensor design for automotive applications, using specific components supplied by Cepton. In turn, Cepton will funnel the proceeds into development and deployment of its lidar technology for advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), and autonomous vehicle applications, and additional markets including smart cities/intelligent transportation systems (ITS), and security. Cepton's patented Micro Motion Technology (MMT) diverges from traditional beam-steering technologies by enabling a mirrorless, frictionless and rotation-free lidar experience that increases reliability and manufacturability of the product. Cepton Co-founder and CEO Dr. Jun Pei said, “Since Cepton was founded in 2016, we have made great strides in advancing the state-of-the-art in lidar technology and bringing the benefits of lidar-based solutions to a variety of markets. With this latest investment round, the year 2020 is poised to be truly transformational for Cepton’s future, and we are excited to welcome Koito not just as an investor but also as a technology and manufacturing partner. Combining Koito’s world leadership in automotive lighting and their world-class quality, reliability and manufacturing with Cepton’s award-winning lidar solutions presents a tremendous opportunity to make deep inroads into the automotive market.” Founded in 2016, Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, with registered offices in Germany, Canada and UK.
Ad
Cepton nails major funding from Koito Lidar technology specialist Cepton Technologies Inc. has secured USD 50 million in Series C funding from Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a Tier 1 provider of automotive lighting systems.
RoboSense obtains IATF 16949 certification Automotive LiDAR manufacturer, RoboSense, has obtained the IATF 16949 certificate in the automotive field, which now fully qualifies it to supply to automotive customers.
Manz to deliver assembly lines to Akasol for battery production Manz AG has received an order from the German Akasol AG for assembly lines to produce lithium-ion battery modules. The placing of the order with a total volume of up to EUR 20 million euros has been split into several tranches.
ZKW with new locations in Korea and China The ZKW Group ended 2019 by establishing a branch in Incheon, Korea, near Seoul.
Ad
Connected Community Networks picks up Introbotix Colorado-based Connected Community Networks (CCN), a provider of products and services for development, verification and manufacturing in the high-frequency electronics space, has acquired testing specialist Introbotix.
GPV's Chinese facility will remain closed The Chinese Central Government and the Chinese Epidemic Command Centre have prolonged the curfew in the provinces Hubei and Guangdong. Guangdong (Pearl River delta) is the second most affected province in China and also the province where GPV’s production site is situated.
White House: ‘we’re not buying Ericsson or Nokia’ Following U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s statements that the US should consider taking on a controlling share of the two Nordic telecom companies, Vice President Mike Pence dismissed the suggested strategy.
Swedish manufacturer reopens plant in China Note's plant in Tangxia, China, has reopened after the extended New Year's holiday caused by the Coronavirus.
Danish manufacturer hit by fire Late Friday evening, a fire broke out in an industrial building at Danish electronics manufacturer Seritronic.
Atlas Copco to partner with German machine vision specialist Atlas Copco and German company, ISRA VISION AG, have signed a Business Combination Agreement (BCA) to create a new division for ISRA VISION within the Business Area Industrial Technique.
William Barr wants US to o buy stakes in Ericsson and Nokia U.S. Attorney General William Barr said during the China Initiative Conference that the US should consider acquiring a controlling stake in Ericsson and Nokia to counter the threat from Chinese telecom giant Huawei.
Continental builds new plant for ADAS in the USA The German technology company Continental is planning the construction of a new plant in New Braunfels in the US state of Texas.
Maxar Technologies lands NASA project Intelsat has chosen Maxar Technologies to build its Intelsat Epic Geostationary Communications Satellite with NASA Hosted Payload, called Intelsat 40e.
Smith taps Todd Burke for new leadership position Global electronic components and semiconductors distributor Smith has appointed Todd Burke as its president, Americas.
DuPont and SCHMID partners for new PCB plating applications DuPont Electronics & Imaging and SCHMID Group announces that the companies have entered into a nonexclusive joint development agreement to explore new PCB plating applications.
PCB Connect opens new office in United Kingdom PCB Connect, the Swedish PCB supplier, has opened a new office in United Kingdom, located in Devizes Wiltshire.
Ventec add new technical sales manager for the UK Ventec announces that the company has appointed Leigh Allinson as Technical Sales Manager to offer key technical and sales support to customers in the United Kingdom.
Filtronic with two mmWave module contract wins totalling $1.6 million Filtronic, a designer and manufacturer of products for the critical communications and wireless telecoms markets, has won two separate advanced mmWave design and development contracts that are described to be of strategic importance to the development of the company and its technology roadmap.
Strong developments for Mycronic - despite an uncertain 2019 “I am pleased today to present another successful year for Mycronic, particularly in light of the global unrest and the slowdown in the electronics industry that characterized 2019,” says Mycronic's CEO, Anders Lindqvist, in the company's year-end report.
Jabil Healthcare emerges in North Carolina Florida-based Jabil Inc. announced a major restructuring of its entire healthcare portfolio this week, along with a multi-million expansion of one of the company’s healthcare divisions known as Nypro.
German PCB production is auctioned off All production facilities and manufacturing equipment of German PCB manufacturer GGP - at its Osterode location - is to be auctioned off.
Airbus keeps its Tianjin facility closed due to the coronavirus Airbus says that it is closely monitoring the evolution of the Coronavirus situation and following the World Health Organisation travel advice that is affecting Airbus globally. The company has made the decision to close its Tianjin final assembly line facility for the time being.
Danish robotics companies invest $36M in new hub Cobot specialist, Universal Robots, and Mobile Industrial Robots are investing USD 36 millions inrobots development and production at their home market.Load more news
Related news