Connected Community Networks picks up Introbotix

Colorado-based Connected Community Networks (CCN), a provider of products and services for development, verification and manufacturing in the high-frequency electronics space, has acquired testing specialist Introbotix.

In a press release announcing the acquisition, CCN Co-founder Don DeGroot said, “This is an exciting opportunity to continue providing Brian’s products in the circuit board test field, along with his high-quality customer service. The combination of Introbotix products with CCN products allows us to address the needs of a broader segment of the electronic supply chain.” Introbotix CEO Christine Butler said, “I am grateful that the future of Introbotix is in highly capable hands. Don’s technical expertise and business acumen will assure the continued high standards Brian established. Customers can be confident that the quality of products and services will be continued to maintain the reputation that Introbotix has earned in the PWB industry.” CCN will continue to sell the various products, including Introbotix ACCU-Prober, ACCU-Prober VNA and StubView, as well as product upgrades, under the Introbotix brand. Based in Longmont, Colorado, Introbotix provides high-frequency testing to the design and manufacturing industries, including solutions for production loss testing with the ACCU-Prober open platform.