inTEST appoints KL Wong as EMS division Southeast Asia sales manager

inTEST Corporation says it has appointed KL Wong as Southeast Asia Sales Manager for the inTEST EMS business unit.

In this role, KL will be based in Penang Malaysia and will be responsible for building and driving EMS’ overall sales efforts in a vital region, as the company continues to serve a broader base of global customers. KL brings with him over 25 years of technical sales experience to inTEST, holding senior roles in sales, account development, technical design, operations and business development. inTEST’s EMS segment provides solutions to complete ATE test cells in semiconductor applications. “I am excited to have KL on board to manage our South East Asia Sales team. We look forward to using KL’s extensive knowledge and experience to reinforce the strong relationships we have with valued customers in the region,” says EMS General Manager, Mark Bradford, in a press release. Prior to joining inTEST, KL played key roles in technical sales and support for companies across a wide range of technology segments, predominantly high-tech semiconductor products. Companies he has worked for include Henkel, Xcerra, JDSU’s Optical Communications Division, Kulicke & Soffa’s Test Division, Cadence Design Systems, FCI, Berg Electronics, Harris Semiconductor and Intel Corporation.