© Continental Electronics Production | February 07, 2020
Continental builds new plant for ADAS in the USA
The German technology company Continental is planning the construction of a new plant in New Braunfels in the US state of Texas.
The purpose of the new building is to expand its capacity for the production of radar sensors. “Advanced driver assistance systems save lives. Continental is one of the world’s market leaders in this area. We are benefiting from steadily increasing fitment rates in new vehicles. And in the future, too, we are anticipating major growth opportunities,” says Frank Jourdan, responsible for the business area 'Autonomous Mobility and Safety' at Continental, in a press release. "Over the next five years, we are planning further investments in the high triple-digit million Euro range in the areas of assisted and automated driving. The capacity expansion in New Braunfels is part of our growth strategy," Jourdan adds. For the construction of the new plant in New Braunfels, Texas Continental plans to invest about EUR 100 million over the next three years. At the 20’000 square meter site advanced driver assistance systems will be manufactured. The groundbreaking ceremony is planned for mid-2020, before the scheduled production of radar sensors is planned to start in 2021. This new venture will add another 130 new jobs in the region in addition to the 450 jobs already existing in development and production of driver assistance systems. The company is making sure to point out that these figures do not include further expansion stages of the new plant. To date, Continental produces radar sensors in Seguin, about 25 kilometers from New Braunfels. In addition to New Braunfels, Continental is also represented in the USA by other locations for advanced driver assistance systems: These include a development site in Auburn Hills near Detroit and in Santa Barbara, California, where the company develops Lidar technologies.
Continental builds new plant for ADAS in the USA The German technology company Continental is planning the construction of a new plant in New Braunfels in the US state of Texas.
Maxar Technologies lands NASA project Intelsat has chosen Maxar Technologies to build its Intelsat Epic Geostationary Communications Satellite with NASA Hosted Payload, called Intelsat 40e.
Smith taps Todd Burke for new leadership position Global electronic components and semiconductors distributor Smith has appointed Todd Burke as its president, Americas.
DuPont and SCHMID partners for new PCB plating applications DuPont Electronics & Imaging and SCHMID Group announces that the companies have entered into a nonexclusive joint development agreement to explore new PCB plating applications.
Sponsored content by Mek (Marantz Electronics)3D AOI connectivity is exceptionally important, but what about inspection quality? 3D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems have become a critical component of production lines in electronics manufacturing Smart Factories as the hubs for quality control, giving valuable feedback to the production machines. But Smart Factories with AOI can only work if the AOI results are reliable…
PCB Connect opens new office in United Kingdom PCB Connect, the Swedish PCB supplier, has opened a new office in United Kingdom, located in Devizes Wiltshire.
Ventec add new technical sales manager for the UK Ventec announces that the company has appointed Leigh Allinson as Technical Sales Manager to offer key technical and sales support to customers in the United Kingdom.
Filtronic with two mmWave module contract wins totalling $1.6 million Filtronic, a designer and manufacturer of products for the critical communications and wireless telecoms markets, has won two separate advanced mmWave design and development contracts that are described to be of strategic importance to the development of the company and its technology roadmap.
Strong developments for Mycronic - despite an uncertain 2019 “I am pleased today to present another successful year for Mycronic, particularly in light of the global unrest and the slowdown in the electronics industry that characterized 2019,” says Mycronic's CEO, Anders Lindqvist, in the company's year-end report.
Jabil Healthcare emerges in North Carolina Florida-based Jabil Inc. announced a major restructuring of its entire healthcare portfolio this week, along with a multi-million expansion of one of the company’s healthcare divisions known as Nypro.
German PCB production is auctioned off All production facilities and manufacturing equipment of German PCB manufacturer GGP - at its Osterode location - is to be auctioned off.
Airbus keeps its Tianjin facility closed due to the coronavirus Airbus says that it is closely monitoring the evolution of the Coronavirus situation and following the World Health Organisation travel advice that is affecting Airbus globally. The company has made the decision to close its Tianjin final assembly line facility for the time being.
Danish robotics companies invest $36M in new hub Cobot specialist, Universal Robots, and Mobile Industrial Robots are investing USD 36 millions inrobots development and production at their home market.
2019 Global silicon shipments dip from 2018 record high Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments in 2019 declined 7% from the 2018 record high while revenue remained above the USD 11 billion mark despite a global silicon revenue slip of 2% over the same period, reports the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG).
The coronavirus forces AT&S to adjust its financial outlook The spreading of the coronavirus disease is currently impacting the production of AT&S in China. Due to this development, the company expects its revenue to fall short of expectations in the fourth quarter of the current financial year.
GE Healthcare Life Sciences plans new manufacturing site in Switzerland GE Healthcare Life Sciences is building a new 7'360 square meter facility in Grens, Switzerland, in the new Signy Park, for the manufacture of single use kits for the Sepax and Sefia cell processing systems.
Intervala to handle manufacturing for OnSite Waste Technologies Intervala, LLC, a full-service manufacturer precision electronic and electromechanical products, has reached a three-year agreement with new customer OnSite Waste Technologies, to manufacture that company’s innovative TE-5000 medical waste processing unit.
Enics names new Chief Operations Officer Enics is strengthening its operations to further improve its abilities as a EMS provider via the appointment of a new COO.
IMI delays resumption of work in China due to the Coronavirus Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) has – as many other companies – delayed the resumption of work in selected China manufacturing facilities in regards to the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (n-CoV).
Veoneer completes divestiture of JV in China and Japan Veoneer has completed the sale of its 51% ownership in the Japanese (VNBJ) and Chinese (VNBZ) entities that comprise Veoneer Nissin Brake Systems (VNBS) to its joint venture partner Nissin-Kogyo Co., Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Saft & PSA to invest millions in European battery manufacturing Total, through its affiliate Saft, and PSA with Opel, are announcing their plan to combine their know-how to develop EV battery manufacturing activity in Europe. The partners intend to establish a joint venture named Automotive Cell Company (ACC).
China memory production unaffected by Coronavirus China-based memory fabs continue normal operations currently as Wuhan Coronavirus has yet to impair global memory supply, says TrendForce
Libra Industries acquires Benchmark’s Guaymas, Mexico facility EMS provider, Libra Industries, has acquired Benchmark Electronics’ Guaymas, Mexico Facility, effective Jan. 17, 2020.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. picks up Gilat Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has agreed to acquire Israel’s Gilat Satellite Networks in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately USD 532.5 million.Load more news