Filtronic with two mmWave module contract wins totalling $1.6 million

Filtronic, a designer and manufacturer of products for the critical communications and wireless telecoms markets, has won two separate advanced mmWave design and development contracts that are described to be of strategic importance to the development of the company and its technology roadmap.

The first contract, from an unnamed RF equipment company in the USA, covers the design, development and delivery of high-performance, mmWave modules for incorporation within their next generation over-the-air equipment. The design and development order is structured around incremental development milestones over a period of approximately 16 months, for a full contract value approaching EUR 1.0 million with revenue predominantly recognised in FY2021. The second contract, agreed with a High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite ("HAPS") solution provider in the USA, covers the design, development and delivery of next generation, high-performance transceiver modules to enable high capacity HAPS to ground and inter-HAPS data transmission using E-band frequencies. The project is said to push the boundaries of current E-band technology and will be based on Filtronic's class "Orpheus" and "Morpheus" transceiver technology platforms. The design and development order is structured around incremental development milestones over a period of approximately 18 months, for a full contract value approaching USD 0.6 million with revenue predominantly recognised in FY2021. "We are delighted to have been chosen to deliver these technically challenging projects. It is another fantastic endorsement of our engineering and manufacturing capability and emphasises our position as a leading global player in the rapidly growing mmWave equipment market," says Reg Gott, Executive Chairman, in a press release.