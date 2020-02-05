© Airbus General | February 05, 2020
Airbus keeps its Tianjin facility closed due to the coronavirus
Airbus says that it is closely monitoring the evolution of the Coronavirus situation and following the World Health Organisation travel advice that is affecting Airbus globally. The company has made the decision to close its Tianjin final assembly line facility for the time being.
Airbus China is observing Chinese Government requirements for staff to work from home and is facilitating with IT equipment so employees from all locations including Tianjin do not need to travel to work where possible. With regards to the business impact, China domestic and worldwide travel restrictions are posing some logistical challenges. The Tianjin Final Assembly Line facility is currently closed, the company writes in a short update. The company says that it is constantly evaluating the situation and monitoring any potential knock on effects to production and deliveries and will try to mitigate via alternative plans where necessary.
Jabil Healthcare emerges in North Carolina Florida-based Jabil Inc. announced a major restructuring of its entire healthcare portfolio this week, along with a multi-million expansion of one of the company’s healthcare divisions known as Nypro.
German PCB production is auctioned off All production facilities and manufacturing equipment of German PCB manufacturer GGP - at its Osterode location - is to be auctioned off.
Danish robotics companies invest $36M in new hub Cobot specialist, Universal Robots, and Mobile Industrial Robots are investing USD 36 millions inrobots development and production at their home market.
2019 Global silicon shipments dip from 2018 record high Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments in 2019 declined 7% from the 2018 record high while revenue remained above the USD 11 billion mark despite a global silicon revenue slip of 2% over the same period, reports the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG).
The coronavirus forces AT&S to adjust its financial outlook The spreading of the coronavirus disease is currently impacting the production of AT&S in China. Due to this development, the company expects its revenue to fall short of expectations in the fourth quarter of the current financial year.
GE Healthcare Life Sciences plans new manufacturing site in Switzerland GE Healthcare Life Sciences is building a new 7'360 square meter facility in Grens, Switzerland, in the new Signy Park, for the manufacture of single use kits for the Sepax and Sefia cell processing systems.
Intervala to handle manufacturing for OnSite Waste Technologies Intervala, LLC, a full-service manufacturer precision electronic and electromechanical products, has reached a three-year agreement with new customer OnSite Waste Technologies, to manufacture that company’s innovative TE-5000 medical waste processing unit.
Enics names new Chief Operations Officer Enics is strengthening its operations to further improve its abilities as a EMS provider via the appointment of a new COO.
IMI delays resumption of work in China due to the Coronavirus Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) has – as many other companies – delayed the resumption of work in selected China manufacturing facilities in regards to the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus (n-CoV).
Veoneer completes divestiture of JV in China and Japan Veoneer has completed the sale of its 51% ownership in the Japanese (VNBJ) and Chinese (VNBZ) entities that comprise Veoneer Nissin Brake Systems (VNBS) to its joint venture partner Nissin-Kogyo Co., Ltd. and Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
Saft & PSA to invest millions in European battery manufacturing Total, through its affiliate Saft, and PSA with Opel, are announcing their plan to combine their know-how to develop EV battery manufacturing activity in Europe. The partners intend to establish a joint venture named Automotive Cell Company (ACC).
China memory production unaffected by Coronavirus China-based memory fabs continue normal operations currently as Wuhan Coronavirus has yet to impair global memory supply, says TrendForce
Libra Industries acquires Benchmark’s Guaymas, Mexico facility EMS provider, Libra Industries, has acquired Benchmark Electronics’ Guaymas, Mexico Facility, effective Jan. 17, 2020.
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. picks up Gilat Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has agreed to acquire Israel’s Gilat Satellite Networks in a cash and stock transaction valued at approximately USD 532.5 million.
JEMS taps Juki for high-speed mounter Javad EMS (JEMS) has installed a KE-3020VXL high-speed flexible mounter, joining its existing four Juki lines at its Silicon Valley facility.
Microart Services adds new exec VP Microart Services Inc. has added Charles Tonna to its team as executive vice president, to be based out of the company’s Markham, Ontario office.
Ventec is cautiously observing the situation The supplier of copper clad laminates and prepregs says that the company is monitoring the developing situation following the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.
Foxconn intends to meet all manufacturing obligations in wake of virus outbreak The worlds biggest EMS provider says that it is closely monitoring the current public health challenge linked to the coronavirus, but have no intention to allow the virus to keep the company from reaching its obligations.
Semiconductor R&D to nudge higher through 2024 Technical challenges including the move to EUV lithography, sub-3nm process technology, 3D die-stacking technologies, and advanced packaging are expected to lift R&D growth rates.
Chris Lattner joins SiFive engineering team SiFive Inc. has welcomed former Apple exec Chris Lattner to its Platform Engineering team as senior vice president.
Newfoundland-based InspectAR attracts U.S. cash St. John's, Newfoundland start-up InspectAR has announced a USD 850,000 investment from two U.S. PCB manufacturers, Northern California-based Royal Circuit Solutions and Advanced Assembly, headquartered in Colorado.
Korea's Enchem planning two sites in Georgia South Korean battery materials manufacturer Enchem Ltd. has confirmed plans to make an investment of more than USD 60 million in Jackson County, Georgia, the Governor's office said.