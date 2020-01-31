© JAVAD

JEMS taps Juki for high-speed mounter

Javad EMS (JEMS) has installed a KE-3020VXL high-speed flexible mounter, joining its existing four Juki lines at its Silicon Valley facility.

The KE-3020VXL will support both electronic and mechanical tape feeders and can handle boards up to 22" x 24". The six-nozzle laser head can hit a rated IPC9850 speed of 17,100CPH and is capable of a component placement range from 01005 (0402 metric) to 74mm2. JEMS VP Gary Walker said in a press release, “The need for this new large-format machine was precipitated by the awarding of a new PCBA going into production from an existing customer. The new product is 21" x 22.5", 0.277" thick, more than 50 layers, and just under 15,000 component placements with nearly 87,000 total solder joints including 12 BGAs that are 55mm x 55mm with 2,892 balls each. We already build some very large and complex PCBAs for multiple customers, but this new product will take that complexity factor to a whole new level.” Based in San Jose, JEMS has more than 40,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space and focuses on high-mix, low-to-medium volume production.