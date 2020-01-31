© Microart Services

Microart Services adds new exec VP

Microart Services Inc. has added Charles Tonna to its team as executive vice president, to be based out of the company’s Markham, Ontario office.

In his new role, Tonna will focus on business development, customer value, and commercial/ business process & operations, supporting both the Markham and New York locations. With more than 20 years of experience in the manufacturing sector, Tonna’s previous experience includes positions at Bombardier, Celestica, Creation Technologies, KS2 Corp, and Season Group. In a press release announcing the position, Tonna said, “I am very excited to be joining an industry leader in the quick turn/low volume electronic contract manufacturing space. I have always been discouraged by turning away customers who are too small; now I get to learn from the best and be a part of exciting growth that lies ahead for Microart in the industry that I love.” Microart CEO Mark Wood said, " I have known Charles for many years and dealt with him as both a customer and supply partner; his working style, passion for customer success and attitude have always driven to win-win, and the management team could not be happier having Charles join us. We anticipate that his addition will allow Microart to add that next evolution into more larger production engagements and further acquisitions to continue forward with our expected growth." Microart Services Inc. is an ISO9001, ISO13485 & AS9100 registered corporation servicing markets worldwide and headquartered Markham, Ontario, Canada, with a U.S. office in Tonawanda, New York.