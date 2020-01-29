© BAE Systems

DARPA taps BAE Systems for next-gen electronics

BAE Systems has secured a contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to develop the next generation of mixed-signal electronics for Department of Defense (DoD) applications.

The applications, including high capacity communications, radars, and precision sensors, will be designed to enhance situational awareness and survivability for the warfighter. In response to DoD performance demands for robust electronics, DARPA created the Technologies for Mixed mode Ultra Scaled Integrated Circuits (T-MUSIC) program to enable disruptive radio frequency (RF) mixed-mode technologies by developing high performance RF analog electronics integrated with advanced digital electronics on the same wafer. Some of the capabilities that could be made possible with T-MUSIC include a combination of wide spectral coverage, high resolution, large dynamic range, and high information processing bandwidth. The capabilities are able to penetrate electronic signal clutter, provide mission-critical leap-forward performance that relies on electronic sensors in highly congested environments. The new developments could be integrated into electronic warfare, communications, precision munitions, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms. “T-MUSIC will incorporate analog and digital signals on a single chip for high-performance data converters and digital processing and intelligence,” said Chris Rappa, product line director for Radio Frequency, Electronic Warfare, and Advanced Electronics at BAE Systems’ FAST Labs. “The advanced electronics we are developing under the T-MUSIC program could create the foundation for greatly enhanced Department of Defense capabilities in advanced RF sensors and high capacity communications.” As part of the USD 8 million contract, BAE Systems FAST Labs research and development team, in conjunction with program foundries, will design and develop wafer-scale technology on a silicon foundry platform that can enable U.S.-based production of next-generation DoD electronics. Work for the T-MUSIC contract will be completed at the company’s facilities in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Virginia.