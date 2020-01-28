© Gatema

Czech company acquires German PCB manufacturer

Gatema a.s. has completed the biggest acquisition in its history to date. The Czech Republic-based has purchased Germany's Kubatronik – Leiterplatten GmbH Company, a company focused on the development and manufacturing of prototype and test boards.

Kubatronik has been in operation since 1980 and has about 75% of its production devoted to the aviation, military, medical and telecommunications segments. The company's client portfolio includes heavy hitters such as Siemens, Rohde & Schwarz, Fraunhofer, Fujitsu or Leica. Which now are ending up in Gatema's client portfolio as it has acquired a 90% stake in the company. Kubatronik has 42 employees and an annual turnover of around EUR 4 million. “We sought a partner who, like us, focuses on the speed of deliveries and the ability to realise high-quality express contracts and would also be capable of supplementing our portfolio with first-class technologies and prototype production. This is why we decided to choose Kubatronik, which has the reputation of a high-quality supplier on the German market. This means we can strengthen our position on the market in Germany and all of West Europe and we will also be able to offer Czech, Slovak and Polish customers a broader range of services and also make special technologies available,“ says Stanislav Sýkora, CEO and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Gatema, in a press release. Gatema makes no secret about the fact that it would like to be one of Europes most important players among the manufacturers of prototype PCB's in the near future. “We have made several multi-million EUR investments since we established the company in 1992 but these were always directed towards the company itself – whether this concerned construction of our headquarters in Boskovice, or innovation of our production lines. The most recent investment was made last year when we innovated our production lines, which are now technically some of the best in Europe. This acquisition is also news for us and indicates that we will also take this path in order to fulfil our common goal. And that is to play the highest European league in the PCB sector,“ Zdeněk Cápal, director of the Printed Circuits Division, in the press release. The company currently employs over 170 employees in Boskovice, Brno and Třebíč and has an annual turnover of over EUR 10 million.