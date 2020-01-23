© Hanwha Europe

Hanwha Precision Machinery launches tech centre in Germany

Hanwha Techwin Automation Americas' – formerly Samsung C&T Automation – unit, Hanwha Precision Machinery, has launched an integrated tech centre for Europe in Germany to accelerate its global expansion.

The centre, names the Hanwha Europe Technical Center, located near Frankfurt, will be responsible for manufacturing Hanwha’s machinery. The company will use the new tech centre as the base for big-scale projects in Europe and to attract new clients, a press release reads. “This venture will help support global key accounts on a local level,” says Jonny Nichols, Director of Sales & Marketing, North America, Hanwha Techwin Automation Americas. “New business development is paramount in 2020, and this is the first European venture by a Korean precision machinery firm in the division of industrial mechatronics for advanced PCB assembly applications - that’s a big step toward global penetration.” The new European centre is a two-story building with an area of 711 square meters. The space is fitted with a training area, office and meeting room, as well as a display area for the 10 main products of Hanwha Precision Machinery, such as the company’s flagship product chip mounter, collaborative robot and assembly automation equipment. Hanwha Precision Machinery anticipates an additional revenue spike of USD 32.8 million in the European market through the new tech centre launch. The company goal is to grow its European market to account for over 15% of its total revenue.