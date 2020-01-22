© SLDLaser

TDK Ventures invests in SLD Laser

TDK Ventures Inc., a subsidiary of TDK Corporation, has invested in SLD Laser, a specialist in the use of gallium nitride (GaN) in the commercialization of visible laser light sources for multiple applications including automotive, mobility, medical, and specialty lighting.

SLD Laser is TDK Ventures’ third investment from a USD 50 million fund since its July 2019 launch, when it announced a mission to invest in innovative materials science, energy, power and related areas for a sustainable world. In a press release announcing the investment, SLD Laser Co-founder and CEO Steve Denbaars said, “TDK is the perfect strategic partner. Their vision of digital and energy transformation matches our vision of developing real-world applications for intelligent illumination, sensing, and communication that weren’t thought possible. We have already identified a number of areas where TDK will help us pioneer the future of light faster.” TDK Ventures’ Managing Director Nicolas Sauvage added, “We look for fundamental solutions to the hardest problems, and offer our expertise, experience and industry connections to startups and growth phase companies to help them more quickly achieve their full potential to make a positive world impact. SLD Laser is a true pioneer in innovative and meaningful applications leveraging semipolar GaN materials, and we are very impressed by their team and their ambitious roadmap of a wide spectrum of applications around the future of light. We look forward to contributing to their success in the coming months and years.”