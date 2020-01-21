© USI

USI builds its third antenna chamber measurement system

USI is currently building its third antenna chamber measurement system with a targeted completion date in the first quarter of 2020.

This development aims to enable USI to expand its service offerings and provide clients a highly efficient one-stop solution in antenna design, integration and testing services. The new antenna chamber measurement system will bring about technical and performance upgrades in multiple aspects, including multi-probe measurement antennas that can test three times faster than single-probe antennas. The system can also test frequency ranges from 400MHz to 6GHz which could support WiFi 6GHz and 5G NR Sub6 frequency bands, and can be further upgraded to support 400MHz-10GHz frequency bands in the future. New applications and technologies centering around the Internet of Everything (IoE) in the 5G era are gradually coming to fruition, which will bring new opportunities and challenges across the electronics industry chain. "With the advent of the 5G era and the need for automated warehouse logistics management driven by the worldwide e-commerce boom, it is an inevitable trend to apply this innovative technology to handheld industrial devices," said Fred Chen, Senior Director of Research & Development Division I of USI, in a press release. Compared with general consumer electronics products, handheld industrial devices are drop-proof, dust-resistant and water-proof rated, and usually incorporate barcode scanning capabilities, super capacitors and electronic heating pads for rugged business environments and to withstand harsh conditions. In contrast with existing 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, WiFi and GPS wireless technologies, 5GNR technologies present antenna R&D engineers with different design integration challenges. "Exploring ways to provide customers with more accurate and rapid 5GNR antenna development, design and system integration services will be a key priority for USI," said Fred Chen. USI is also developing 5G millimeter-wave antennas for handheld industrial devices using simulation software that integrates antenna design with 3D modelling of existing 4G handheld industrial devices to analyze system attributes and, adjust related antenna design features to achieve optimal RF performance. Such research efforts will enable USI to accumulate experiences in system integration with 5G millimeter-wave antenna simulation technologies, and accelerate future project development and optimize product performance.