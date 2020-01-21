© USI General | January 21, 2020
USI builds its third antenna chamber measurement system
USI is currently building its third antenna chamber measurement system with a targeted completion date in the first quarter of 2020.
This development aims to enable USI to expand its service offerings and provide clients a highly efficient one-stop solution in antenna design, integration and testing services. The new antenna chamber measurement system will bring about technical and performance upgrades in multiple aspects, including multi-probe measurement antennas that can test three times faster than single-probe antennas. The system can also test frequency ranges from 400MHz to 6GHz which could support WiFi 6GHz and 5G NR Sub6 frequency bands, and can be further upgraded to support 400MHz-10GHz frequency bands in the future. New applications and technologies centering around the Internet of Everything (IoE) in the 5G era are gradually coming to fruition, which will bring new opportunities and challenges across the electronics industry chain. "With the advent of the 5G era and the need for automated warehouse logistics management driven by the worldwide e-commerce boom, it is an inevitable trend to apply this innovative technology to handheld industrial devices," said Fred Chen, Senior Director of Research & Development Division I of USI, in a press release. Compared with general consumer electronics products, handheld industrial devices are drop-proof, dust-resistant and water-proof rated, and usually incorporate barcode scanning capabilities, super capacitors and electronic heating pads for rugged business environments and to withstand harsh conditions. In contrast with existing 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, WiFi and GPS wireless technologies, 5GNR technologies present antenna R&D engineers with different design integration challenges. "Exploring ways to provide customers with more accurate and rapid 5GNR antenna development, design and system integration services will be a key priority for USI," said Fred Chen. USI is also developing 5G millimeter-wave antennas for handheld industrial devices using simulation software that integrates antenna design with 3D modelling of existing 4G handheld industrial devices to analyze system attributes and, adjust related antenna design features to achieve optimal RF performance. Such research efforts will enable USI to accumulate experiences in system integration with 5G millimeter-wave antenna simulation technologies, and accelerate future project development and optimize product performance.
Danfoss shuts down site – hundreds of jobs lost Danish industrial group, Danfoss, is taking steps to optimise and strengthen its competitiveness. This will result in a closure of the groups manufacturing site in Kolding, Denmark. Production from the site will be moved to the groups manufacturing location in Poland.
USI builds its third antenna chamber measurement system USI is currently building its third antenna chamber measurement system with a targeted completion date in the first quarter of 2020.
AT&S receives NADCAP accreditation With the NADCAP accreditation, new doors in the aerospace sector has been opened for the Austrian company.
Toshiba Carrier to establish new manufacturing subsidiary in Europe Toshiba Carrier Corporation announced the establishment of a new manufacturing subsidiary in Gniezno, a mid-western city of Poland.
Sponsored content by CMLCML manufactures Metal Substrate solutions Printed circuit boards (PCBs) plays an important role in our day to day life. Whether it’s the car you’re driving, the phone that you’re scrolling through or computers that you’re sending emails from. What happens when you use heat generating components on a PCB? That’s right, cooling is needed!
Ericsson opens new R&D site in France Ericsson says it will establish a new R&D site in France with up to 300 employees, accelerating 5G momentum in Europe.
GKN team up with Delta on eDrive technology GKN Automotive and Delta Electronics are collaborating on the joint development that aims to enable the rapid acceleration of next generation integrated 3-in-1 eDrive systems of power classes from 80kW to 155kW.
Samsung’s planning Indian smartphone display plant The South Korean tech-giant is reportedly planning a USD 500 million investment to set up a display manufacturing plant in India.
Elmaticas gets green light to audit SAAB Avionics sub-suppliers. Elmaticas Jan Pedersen successfully completed the Part 21 Subpart G training, regarding auditing of Printed Circuit Boards suppliers for SAAB Avionics Systems earlier this year. Allowing Elmatica to conduct audits of SAAB Avionics sub-suppliers.
Jenoptik to keep its mechatronic activities The Executive Board of Jenoptik AG has decided to stop the process of selling the mechatronic business operating under the brand name VINCORION.
U.S. polysilicon makers laud Phase 1 of China deal The United States’ three remaining manufacturers of polysilicon expressed appreciation to President Trump and praised U.S. negotiators for securing the Chinese commitment to purchase U.S. polysilicon in the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal.
Dupont explores divestiture of electronics unit Following its recent USD 26.2 billion deal to sell off its nutrition business, DuPont de Nemours Inc. is weighing a divestiture of its electronics unit, according to people familiar with the matter.
AMD bolsters exec leadership team AMD has announced several promotions and one new hire to its senior leadership team, in an effort to enable the company’s continued growth in the high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies market.
Webasto opens new battery centre in Jiaxing Webasto has inaugurated its new roof plant and battery center in Jiaxing (Zhejiang Province) close to Shanghai.
Panasonic to expand its manufacturing footprint in India Panasonic is looking to build a new wiring device factory in southern India. The new factory is scheduled to start production in autumn 2021, responding to the increased demand in the country.
Season Group strengthens wireless R&D & manufacturing capability Season Group has invested in, and installed, two high-speed and high-precision wireless communication testers - Rohde & Schwarz’s R&S CMW500 Wideband Radio Communication Tester and R&S CMW100 Communications Manufacturing Test Set.
Rocket Lab expands capabilities in So Cal Rocket Lab announced this week it will open a new facility to serve as its corporate headquarters and provide increased production capacity.
PCB Piezotronics unveils new clean rooms PCB Piezotronics Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of MTS Systems Corporation, has announced the completion of environmentally controlled clean rooms at their DePew, New York facility.
European loudspeaker company brings production back home Difficulties manufacturing smaller design series among reasons for the decision to return back to base.
China only region to register pure-play foundry market growth Rise of China-based fabless IC suppliers offers increased opportunities for foundries, IC Insights states in a recent report.
Mycronic receives first SLX order Swedish production equipment specialist, Mycronic, has recieved their very first order of its mask writer SLX.
600 new German jobs as VARTA expands production again The lithium-ion battery market continues to experiencing growth, currently the market is poised to continue to move forward with an annual growth of about 30% – and VARTA wants a big piece of the pie.
FTG achieves S9100D certification at acquired PCB fab Firan Technology Group Corporation has completed and received AS9100D Certification from SAI Global Ltd. for its recently acquired PCB manufacturing facility located in Fredericksburg, Virginia USA (formerly Colonial Circuits Inc.).
Dutch block sale of technology, China miffed Following ASML’s denial of an export license by the Dutch government to sell a piece of critical chip-making technology to the Chinese, China’s ambassador to the Netherlands has issued a statement expressing his country’s displeasure.
DuPont aids S. Korea in photoresist shortage The office of Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry, Sung Yun-mo, met with DuPont President Jon Kemp last week to confirm DuPont’s investment in the country’s need for diversification of its EUV photoresist supply.Load more news